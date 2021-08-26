Tailor held for killing wife, attempting to fake it as murder for gain

A 35-year-old man, who murdered his wife and cooked up a drama that she was killed by robbers to steal her jewels to conceal it, was arrested by police in Tirupur on Wednesday.
Coimbatore: Police said Vijay from Avinashi, who is working as a tailor in a textile firm picked up a quarrel with his wife Priya, 30, after her phone remained engaged for a long while on Tuesday afternoon. He suspected her of an illicit affair. After a heated exchange, Vijay assaulted her with a ‘chappathi’ roller and strangulated her to death. He then left the house and called up a neighbour to check on her. Vijay rushed home and claimed that she was murdered by thieves as jewels that she was wearing had gone missing. Police initially believed it to be a murder for gain and formed special teams to nab the culprits. However, during further investigations, Vijay gave contradictory replies resulting in his arrest.
