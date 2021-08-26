12 huts gutted, LPG cylinder bursts in fire in Tiruvaiyaru district

As many as 12 thatched roofed houses were reduced to ashes in a sudden fire that broke out in Tiruvaiyaru on Wednesday.
Thiruchirapalli: K Dharmaiyan (54), a resident from Puthutheru, a flower vendor, had stocked banana peels near his house. On Wednesday, a sudden fire broke out in the stock that spread to the house of his neighbor Karnan (50). In the fire an LPG cylinder had burst and it soon engulfed the entire house spreading to the neighbouring houses of Anjalai (60), Rajeswari (50), Murugesan (54), Boopathi (50), Saivaraj (65), Kalyani (55), Murugesan (28) and Malarkodi (54) and all the houses were reduced to ashes. Fire and rescue personnel from Tiruvaiyaru, Tirukkattupalli and Thanjavur rushed and doused the flames. The personnel shifted Boopathi who sustained a mild burn injury and administered first aid. Each family received a compensation of Rs 5,000, essential items and clothes. The Nadukaveri police registered a case and are investigating.
Conversations