Tribal boy electrocuted, search on for 3 friends who went hunting with him

Vellore: Police said that Poovarasan (13) son of Neelamegam of Peenjamandhai tribal village near Odugathur went to hunt wild birds with three friends from the village on Sunday. As none of the four returned, the parents and relatives searched in various places. Finally, they were told that a dead body was found in a coconut grove in nearby Ummaympattu village. Neelamegam identified the dead as his son. A broken power lying nearby revealed that the boy died by electrocution. However, there was no indication of the other three boys. Police, who sent the body to Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem felt that on seeing their friend dead, the other three might have taken to the nearby forest to hide fearing repercussions from their parents. The search for the trio continues.
