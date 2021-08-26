Indigenous coal-fired steam loco for NMR rolled out

Thiruchirapalli :

The engine was flagged off by John Thomas, General Manager of Southern Railway, along with 444th PSU loco overhauled from Diesel POH Shop, 200th Guard Van (BVCM) manufactured from wagon production shops and 123rd LHB coach overhauled from Golden Rock Railway Workshop on Wednesday.





John Thomas conducted the annual inspection at central workshops, Golden Rock unit along with S Srinivas, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer and Shyamadhar Ram, chief workshop manager of Golden Rock. They conducted the annual inspection of GOC shops in which, several new projects, including Heritage Square, renovated and now housing one NG coach released from Gujarat along with one old MG Steam loco, were inaugurated. The General Manager also inaugurated the sculpture park.





According to officials, a Miyawaki forest was established as a part of Platinum Jubilee year celebrations in the workshop with more than 4,000 saplings, including 500 saplings of Bheema Bamboos planted by every employee was dedicated to the nation by John Thomas. He also inaugurated the newly established Main Receiving Station inside the Power House, a herbal garden and a Family Tree at the centre of the workshop.



