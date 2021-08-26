Traders stop authorities from sealing shops in Ooty market over rent dues

Coimbatore :

As the incident triggered tension, police were deployed in large numbers in the market. A team of officials turned up to seal as many as 1,395 shops out of the total 1,587 functioning in the market on Wednesday.





Officials claimed that the shops, which haven’t paid rent over the last four years, have resulted in huge accumulation of dues. “Non-payment of rent has caused a financial strain on the municipality. It has become a big struggle to even run day to day affairs, take up development works and also pay salaries to the staff,” said R Saraswathi, Commissioner of Udhagamandalam Municipality.





A prior warning was issued to shop keepers in the market for non-payment of rent. The municipal authorities also sought protection from The Nilgiris Superintendent of Police, Ashish Rawat in advance on Tuesday for their sealing action.





The traders, who came to know of the drive, resorted to an sit-in protest inside the market from Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the officials led by Municipality Commissioner Saraswathi came to the market to seal the shops on Wednesday morning.





However, the shop keepers stood blocking the way and stalled their efforts to seal the shops. The shop keepers claimed that they have represented their grievance to the state regarding the rent arrears and were hopeful that their demands would be considered. They argued that the un-mindful act of the municipality authorities may hit their livelihood. Police have booked cases against the traders.