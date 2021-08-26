SDPC renamed State Planning Commission

Chennai :

According to the order, J Jayaranjan, Vice Chairman of SDPC, had requested the state to change the name of SDPC back to planning commission. Considering the request, the name has been reverted back as State Planning Commission. However, the powers of the commission were not altered.





The commission was formed in 1971 to assist the state to implement policies and utilise its resources effectively and efficiently within and outside the state. However, the previous AIADMK government in 2020 changed the name of state planning commission to SDPC and set four objectives for the new body such as goal setting, monitoring, evaluation and policy advocacy, create policy coherence and implementation of special programmes.