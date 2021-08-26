Rs 80 cr saved by cancelling dhal, palm oil tenders: Minister

Chennai :

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for his department, Sakkarapani said, “It was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and the tender was cancelled. Fresh tenders were issued and about 20,000 metric tons of dhal has been procured at Rs 78-86 per kg now. Compared to the procurement price of Rs 120.50 per kg on May 5, 2021 (tender), in the last one month alone we have saved Rs 75 crore in dhal procurement. Also, Rs 5 crore was saved for the government in palm oil procurement in a month.”





The Food Minister also told the House that the government has ordered a CB-CID probe into the alleged irregularities in procurement of paddy in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts during the previous AIADMK regime.





Claiming irregularities in construction of grain storage silos in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, Sakkarapani said that about 50,000 metric ton capacity silos were constructed in Eruppur in Mayiladuthurai at a cost of Rs 64 crore in 2018, but it has not been put to use still.





“You (Kamaraj, former food minister) belong to the neighbouring district. Why has it not been fully usable even now. You respond to that. Whoever was responsible and supported it, action will be initiated by the department,” the Minister informed the House.







