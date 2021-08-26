Editorial: Dual risk of reopening schools

Chennai :

The decision on resuming lower classes would be taken on Sept 15. Right from the initial days of the lockdown when it was clear that the closure of schools was going to last longer, there have been debates on virtual versus physical classes. Initially, few were willing to send their children to school before the situation was brought under control. Experts pointed out that though the number of children contracting COVID may be less, there was the risk of them remaining asymptomatic and bringing the infection home, which could pose a threat to the vulnerable elderly family members.





The discussions more or less revolved around these issues, and also the problems associated with online classes ranging from lifestyle to mental health among others. But now we know that those problems, while being important and even serious, are not all. Seventeen months since schools were closed, there is unanimity on one disconcerting aspect – online classes have created and solidified the disparities between students hailing from various classes.





A student’s ability to attend classes is predicated on the family having a smartphone, that gadget being accessible during class hours, having enough money to afford mobile internet, residing in an area with connectivity, and in some cases, reliable power supply. The child’s education is dependent on the family’s need to circumvent all these hurdles to even enter the virtual classroom, and then perform well to meet the “merit” criteria for all professional courses.





During the lockdown, efforts were made to reach out to students through the disbursal of QR coded textbooks, distributing educational content via Kalvi TV and radio. However, over 65 per cent of students were unable to avail of such interventions. Keeping in mind the learning losses caused by the pandemic, the Finance Minister announced that a mission mode educational project will be implemented over the next six months and Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for the same. A remedial education plan that will reach children in even remote villages and encompass night classes will also be part of this programme.





There is also the matter of mid-day meals, an incentive for those hailing from economically challenged families. Without those meals, they face a lack of nutrition. All these issues point to the significance of reopening schools. But that is easier said than done, at a time when the Delta variant is proving to be difficult to contain. Many are concerned about children facing the brunt of the next wave of COVID, the availability of vaccines for those below 18 (only one vaccine has been granted Emergency Use Authorisation in India), and that there are no vaccines approved for children under 12. It is also important to note that enforcing masks is more difficult when it comes to younger children.





Even as they recognise the risk of cluster outbreaks, there still are experts in India and abroad who advocate reopening schools – provided basic safety precautions are taken. These include moving out of classrooms to open-air which would ensure ventilation (a key factor) and make it easier to enforce social distancing. Teachers should be vaccinated and all, including students, should be tested frequently.





This is a matter on which taking a decision is not easy. And if the decision is to reopen, teachers, school managements and governments should ensure close and constant vigil to reduce risks of an outbreak to a minimum. It would indeed be difficult but perhaps necessary considering the inequity that continuing closure has imposed on children from the disadvantaged section of our society.