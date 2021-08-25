Missing TN bride turns up at police station with different husband

Vellore :

Police said that Sneha (19) of Vasanthanadai village was to have been married to a relative on August 20.





However, she turned up missing a day earlier resulting in a frantic search for her by relatives immediately.





The parents then complained to the Pallikonda police who registered a person missing case and started investigations.





However Sneha suddenly turned up at the Pallikonda police station on Wednesday with her husband Dinesh Kumar (20) a resident of Kothakuppam village near KV Kuppam on the Katpadi – Gudiyattam

road.





Enquiries revealed that both had been in love for years and that they were married in a temple near Chennai. Police them called for both parents and then after counseling them sent them on their way.