TN logs 1,573 new Coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday logged 1,573 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state''s tally to 26,05,647 infections so far. With 27 deaths due to the virus, including six in private hospitals , the toll has risen to 34,788.





The government issued a set of directions to the district collectors regarding further reducing the spread of the pandemic and this included stricter vigil in border areas along Kerala, which is witnessing a surge in its daily covid additions, reporting 31,445 new cases on Wednesday.





Tamil Nadu continued to maintain the downward graph albeit a marginal decline in cases today to 1,573 new infections from the 1,585 on Tuesday. A passenger who returned from Kerala by road added to the 1,573 new cases, according to a state health bulletin here.





With 1,797 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged following treatment today, the total recoveries so far stood at 25,52,507. The number of active cases including those in isolation was 18,352.





Coimbatore, Chennai and Erode districts in the state contributed the maximum number of fresh cases today at 181, 170 and 130 new infections, respectively.





Five districts--Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi saw fresh cases in single digits, while 30 others reported new infections below 100.





The State''s capital reported three deaths due to the infection on Wednesday taking the covid-19 related fatalities to 8,387 so far. With 2,002 active cases, Chennai’s total cases have mounted to 5,43,065 while the total recoveries, including 209 today, stand at 5,32,676.





With new relaxations in place, announced last week, the government asked the district collectors to ensure strict enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).





"It is noticed that in hotels, especially popular restaurants, 50 percent occupancy by leaving adjacent chairs vacant is not followed. Similarly, in functions involving eating at a common point- whether religious or family or cultural, especially events such as marriage, birthday, funeral, office and work place related functions and in activities in the gated communities and row houses and also in main shopping streets and roadside shops, buses, railway stations, social distance, masks and applicable SOPs are being flouted," the government said.





This may be monitored and (SOPs) enforced, the collectors were advised.





"Districts bordering Kerala should maintain strict vigil and ensure check up of entry requirements and also encourage 100 percent vaccination of persons travelling daily up and down...."





"Also considering the unprecedented spike in Kerala today post Onam, do not lose focus on disease containment through contact tracing and crushing any emerging clusters and strictly implement the respective SOPs for permitted activities," it said.