Southern Railway DRM inspects Thoothukudi cargo line

Aug 25,2021

During his schedule, Ananth held discussions with Chairman of V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust, T.K. Ramachandran and others to further enhance the rail cargo traffic.

Representative Image
Madurai: Divisional Railway Manager, Southern Railway, Madurai, P. Ananth on Wednesday paid a visit to Thoothukudi and inspected the cargo rail track.  

During his schedule, Ananth held discussions with  Chairman of V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust, T.K. Ramachandran, officials from Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation and representatives of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Thoothukudi to further enhance the rail cargo traffic. 

The DRM Ananth said the role of Thoothukudi in contributing to rail cargo traffic assumes significance.

