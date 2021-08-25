Southern Railway DRM inspects Thoothukudi cargo line

Madurai :





During his schedule, Ananth held discussions with Chairman of V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust, T.K. Ramachandran, officials from Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation and representatives of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Thoothukudi to further enhance the rail cargo traffic.





The DRM Ananth said the role of Thoothukudi in contributing to rail cargo traffic assumes significance.

Divisional Railway Manager, Southern Railway, Madurai, P. Ananth on Wednesday paid a visit to Thoothukudi and inspected the cargo rail track.