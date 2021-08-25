Colour sorter machines will be installed in all rice mills by end of August- Minister

Chennai :

"Based on the instructions of Chief Minister M K Stalin we have instructed all the rice mills including private rice mills to install colour sorter machines. Though the mill owners requested time till the end of September, the state did not accept and fixed August 31 as the deadline for installing the machines. The colour sorter machines will also be installed in the modern rice mills run by Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation", said the Minister, in the assembly.





The issue of poor quality of rice being supplied in fair price shops was raised by Sirkazhi MLA M Panneerselvam when he said that the previous government headed by AIADMK supplied poor quality rice and the issue was brought to his knowledge by people of his constituency after the elections. MLAs of Mayiladuthurai district met the Minister during the inspection at Thanjavur to show the rice and after seeing the rice, the Minister too issued directions to officials to stop distributing the rice.





Similarly, Kuthithalai MLA R Manickam said that boiled rice is purchased from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for distribution in Fair Price Shops and in the process 9.5 percent of rice is getting wasted. Rs 3,726.26 is incurred per quintal and Rs 40 is incurred per kg of rice. State government is facing huge damage due to the wastage and so the state government should ensure that quality rice is procured to prevent losses.





Sakkarapani replied that the previous government had already purchased 1.5 lakh tonnes of rice and inspection has been carried out in 24 districts in which the state has instructed officials not to give the rice to the public through PDS shops. In addition, the colour sorter machines will ensure that the quality of rice will be better in the future.