Cuddalore: AIADMK starts revamping district units ahead of civic polls

Cuddalore :

With the DMK government keen on holding the local body polls for urban civic bodies by October, the opposition AIADMK had started identifying the areas where the party units can be split and more office bearers appointed to strengthen the party.





According to AIADMK sources the districts where the party has performed bad in the recent assembly polls are now under course corrections. To start with the AIADMK has begun with Cuddalore district which was earlier controlled by two district secretaries. On Monday the AIADMK announced the formation of one more district unit in Cuddalore. Earlier there were two district secretaries covering three six segments. And now a district secretary will cover only two assembly constituencies, AIADMK sources said.





AIADMK co ordinator O Panneerselvam and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in a joint statement announced the trifurcation of Cuddalore. Former minister M C Sampath, former MLA Sorathur Rajendran and AIADMK MLA K A Pandian will be the new district secretaries of Cuddalore North, Cuddalore South and Cuddalore east districts, AIADMK sources said. The party also appointed former MLA P S Arul as deputy secretary of Puratchithalaivi Peravai in Cuddalore.





The party leaders should do similar examination for other districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram where the AIADMK performed very bad. This is a good start and there is a need for more party corrections, said an informed AIADMK senior. The party leaders have also held two meetings with the party district secretaries and the poll works will restart by the mid of next month, the senior said.