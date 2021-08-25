TANGEDCO’s own generation fell from 85 per cent in 2006-11 to 58 per cent in 2016-21

Chennai :

Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji has said that the share of TANGEDCO’s own generation in the power supply has fallen to 58 per cent in 2016-21 from 85 per cent in 2006-11 owing to the procurement of power from private generators.





After meeting with the representatives of 17 trade unions, the minister said that the fall in the own generation was only because of the intention to purchase power from private companies. “Departing from the past practice, the North Chennai Thermal Power Station Stage I has continuously generated power for over 100 days after DMK came to power. The thermal power station at Tuticorin generated power up to its installed capacity of 1050 MW. We are taking steps to sustain the generation through speedy and maintenance works,” he said.





The Minister said that hereafter every year, a consultation meeting would be held with the assistant engineers at the region level. “To provide uninterrupted power supply, everyone should cooperate and assured the unions that their demand for the reduction of the workload would be considered,” he said.





Speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening, he said that the union representative has sought to fill up 55,000 vacant posts out of the total sanctioned posts of 1.45 lakh in a phased manner. “We will take up the issue of the vacant post with the chief minister and fulfil their demand in a phased manner,” he added.





On former electricity minister P Thangamani’s claim that they probed the coal missing charge, Senthilbalaji said that after the irregularities in the coal stock in the North Chennai thermal power plant was brought to his notice, a committee was set up on August 2 and they reviewed the stock position on August 6 and 9 to find out that 2.38 lakh tonnes of coal missing. “If the previous government has conducted a probe on it, I request him to release the names of the committee members and copy of the report,” he retorted.