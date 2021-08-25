As registration for Engineering colleges in TN gets over, random numbers released for seat allocations

Chennai :

Random numbers will be used to get a solution when many students score the same marks while ranking. The TNEA committee also announced that students, who have registered and have paid the registration fees, could still have two days till Friday 5 PM to submit the amount online.





Unlike last season, this academic year the certificate verifications will be made in student's facilitation centres, which were established across the State.





"Applicants who have completed the registration and made payment can log in and check their certificate verification status", Higher Education Department deputy director and TNEA in-charge D Purusothaman said on Wednesday.





He said if the students have any clarifications or doubts with regard to their admission status, they could reach out to a nearby facilitation centre or even they could contact the official concerned over the phone or email address provided on the TNEA website.





The official said Covid-19 prevention protocol will be strictly followed with facemask and maintaining social distancing were made mandatory for the students, who visit facilitation centres.





"Names of all the co-ordinators and deputy co-ordinators, who were deployed in facilitation centres, and their mobile numbers were also available in the TNEA portal", he said adding "students could fix an appointment with them to visit the centre according to their convenient".





Pointing out that the certificate verification would be done till September 3, the official said the merit list will be released on September 4.





"After a gap of a couple of days, the online counseling for special reservation categories would begin from September 7 to September 11", he said adding "counselling for general category will begin from September 14 to October 4".





The classes for the first-year students, who sought engineering seats, are expected to begin in mid of October, and accordingly, a notification would be issued by TNEA.