HC refuses to quash Rules relating to undertaking civil works within temple premises

Chennai :

Observing that difficulty in implementation or wrongful implementation cannot be a ground to declare the Rules as null and void, the Madras high court dismissed a plea which sought to declare the Management and Preservation of Properties of Religious Institutions (MPPRI) Rules, as ultra vires of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Act, and consequently forbear HR&CE from carrying out any civil works within temple premises.





A division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice P D Audikesavalu, pointed out that failure to implement the law, can utmost give a right to the aggrieved person to approach the court for redressal and not seek to declare the rule as null and void.





“The object of the enactment is to provide for administration and governance of the religious institutions - temples and its properties. The words “administration and governance” are wide enough to include within its ambit “preservation, maintenance, management and improvement”, which are all nothing but actions that are required to be taken by the authorities to protect the religious institutions and its properties,” the bench held.





However, the bench further held “though the validity of the impugned Rules is upheld, this Court is of the considered opinion that having due regard to the changes and needs that have arisen by lapse of time, it would be appropriate for the State to re-visit the impugned Rules by deleting unnecessary provisions, which have no more relevance.” The bench also sought the State to introduce suitable provisions in respect of matters which are not covered under the existing Rules, in conformity with the directions issued by this Court by an order dated 07.06.2021 for effective and proper management of Temples across the State The petitioner T R Ramesh had contended that there are around 44,000 temples in Tamil Nadu and the HR&CE is carrying on several activities within the temples including renovation, alteration and construction of the buildings, changing the icons, statues and other objects, without having any authority and in violation of the powers vested under HR&CE Act.





He further contended that the words 'preservation', 'maintenance', 'management' and 'improvement' have not been defined in the HR&CE Act and the powers to make the Rules are only to safeguard, protect and preserve the structures and images found in the temples in their original or existing forms and not to construct, alter or renovate the temples' buildings and hence enactment of the MPPRI Rules are beyond the scope and powers of the HR&CE Act.