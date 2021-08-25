RBL bank VP functioned as conduit of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, says ED

Chennai :

During search at the residential premises of Komal Poddar, unexplained Indian currency to the tune of Rs. 82.50 lakh and gold bars weighing 2 Kg have been seized. He has since been arrested by Delhi Police, said ED release.





ED case was registered against unknown persons under various offences related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, extortion of money to the tune of Rs. 200 crore approximately registered by the Special Cell,

Delhi Police.





"Investigation under PMLA revealed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in a jail in Delhi. Despite being lodged in jail, Sukesh Chandrashekhar did not stop conning people. He (with a cellphone procured illegally in the

prisons) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party’s phone number were belonging to senior Government officers and he while speaking(from the prisons) to these persons, claimed to be government officer offering to help people for a price of course. Sukesh Chandrasekhar has extorted money to the tune of Rs. 200 Crore in this manner" ED press release said.





Accordingly, searches were conducted under PMLA at the premises of middlemen, Komal Poddar and associates of Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Searches have also been conducted at the residential and business premises of Leena Maria Paul, wife of Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is a small-time actress.





ED said that Kanathur beach house, off ECR Chennai where the searches were carried out was a benami property of Sukesh and Leena.





The house is luxurious sea facing with home theatre and a fleet of cars and servants. Numerous shoes, shades, bags and clothes were recovered during the searches. The shoes included from renowned brands such as Ferragamo, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton and bags of the same brands and of Hermes.





The rugs in the house were Versace with Italian Marble floors, dining table and expensive furniture. The searches resulted into seizure of said luxurious sea facing bungalow and 16 high end luxury cars which includes Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari 458 Italia, Lamborghini Urus,

Escalade and Mercedes AMG 63, the press release said.