Anganwadi centres in Tamil Nadu to reopen from September 1

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that the Anganwadi centres in the state will be allowed to reopen from September 1.





Following a dip in the number of fresh COVID cases, the State government had earlier announced a slew of relaxations including reopening of schools (for Classes 9 to 12) and colleges from September 1.





As per the latest announcement, the Anganwadi centres will start providing hot mid-day meals from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm.



