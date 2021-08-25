Miscreants loot 15 sovereigns, Rs 5L cash from cop’s house in Thanjai

Thiruchirapalli :

Sathyamurthy (48), a resident of Pookara Theru in Thanjavur is working in Chennai Anna Salai Traffic Regulation wing and he had constructed a house at Gnanam Nagar near his home village. The housewarming took place on August 20 and the family returned to their residence at Pookara Theru on Tuesday morning. However, they were shocked to see the lock in the front door of the house broken and 15 sovereign jewels and Rs 5 lakh in cash missing. Soon he lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur South Police who rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. Further investigations are on.



