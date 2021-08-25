Man remanded for locking up relative’s daughters over loan repayment delay

Tiruvannamalai :

According to police, Raghu and his wife Anjugam of Arani borrowed Rs 2.80 lakh from their relative K Raja (38) of the same locality. As they defaulted on payment, Raja would accost them regularly and demand repayment. Recently, Raghu paid Rs 40,000 to Raja and said he would pay the rest later, but as this did not happen, Raja started to pester them daily. On Monday, when he came to their house for collecting money, Raghu and Anjugam, unable to withstand his abuses and threats walked out of the house. Infuriated Raja then locked up the front door of the house and went away with the key though Raghu’s three daughters and another girl were inside. When Raghu saw the locked house, he complained to Arani town police, who opened the locked door and released the girls. They then arrested Raja, registered a case and had him remanded to custody