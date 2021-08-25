Wed, Aug 25, 2021

Madurai-Sengottai daily special express to run from August 30

Published: Aug 25,202107:08 AM

The Southern Railway has made arrangements to run a special express train between Madurai and Sengottai from August 30.

File photo.
Madurai:
Accordingly, Train No. 06504 Madurai - Sengottai daily special express will leave Madurai at 7.10 am and reach Sengottai at 10.35 am. On return, Sengottai - Madurai (06503) will leave Sengottai at 3.45 pm and reach Madurai at 7.10 pm. Composition of these trains would be 12 General second class coaches plus two guard vans. These trains will halt at Tirupparankundram, Thirumangalam, Kalligudi, Virudhunagar, Tiruttangal, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Pamba Kovil Shandy, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi.
