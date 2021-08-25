Sloth bear stuck in tree rescued, treated and let off into forest

Coimbatore :

The bear, which climbed atop the tree, had one of its limbs stuck between two branches on Monday. A team of Forest Department staff tranquilized the bear and brought it down from the tree. The animal had its left forelimb stuck between the branches, which were then chopped to free the bear. It was then taken in a cage to the Anti-Depredation Squad Rescue Centre in Rotti Kadai for observation and to treat its minor injuries. As treatment ended, the bear was let off into the wild at Andipara Sholai on Tuesday evening.