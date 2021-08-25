VCK welcomes idea of naming Ariyalur Medical College after Anitha

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters, he said, Udhayanidhi Stalin during the Assembly session suggested naming the upcoming Ariyalur Medical College in the name of NEET victim Anitha from the district. “VCK welcomes the suggestion and we also anticipate that it would materialize,” he hoped. He also said that the party welcomes the announcement of a memorial for the late leader M Karunanidhi. Meanwhile he urged the Union government to start a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ariyalur and stressed that the central funds are properly utilised in the district. Earlier, the VCK chief participated in the district development committee meeting and distributed welfare assistance under various schemes.