Fake currency notes scattered along Salem railway track creates flutter

Fake currency, which were found scattered along the railway track near Thoppur in Salem district, created a flutter on Tuesday.
Coimbatore:
As the news spread out, a large number of villagers rushed to the spot believing them to be genuine notes, however returned disappointed after they were found to be fake ones. Still, some of the children took away those notes to play. The fake currencies were in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500. On receiving information, the railway police have seized the fake notes and further inquiries are underway.
