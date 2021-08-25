Traffic inspector ‘signals’ importance of mask use in Tiruchy intersections

Thiruchirapalli :

“Dear mothers and dear brothers, please wear masks and work hand in hand with the government in combating COVID-19 and prevent the third wave,” announcement could be heard in almost all the traffic signals during peak and non-peak hours in Tiruchy.





After the announcement, there comes traffic inspector Mathivanan towards the vehicle users, who wait at the signal intersections and raises his folded hands and says, ‘vanakkam’ and continues to speak for a few seconds until they get the green signal and starts distributing masks to those who are not wearing it with a gentle advice. “The only way to prevent the third wave is to wear masks and please cooperate with the government and follow the instructions as a responsible citizen,” says Mathivanan.





With a hesitation and sense of guilt, the vehicle users without masks receive them from Mathivanan who does this routine with a smile. Prior to reaching the traffic signal, Mathivanan boards buses and speaks for a while among passengers before distributing masks along with a few subordinates. He said that he has been purchasing masks with help from a few of his friends and boards at least 10 buses a day. “Many people appreciate my friendly approach and efforts and I could see the number of people wearing masks increasing,” added Mathivanan. A video of Mathivanan creating awareness has gone viral.