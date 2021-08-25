HC transfers CRPF constable missing case to CBI

Madurai :

Earlier, he worked in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra and then transferred to Chandigarh. Ahead of joining duty, he availed emergency leave for 20 days and spent time with his family. On June 29, 2018 he started from Tirunelveli to report for duty in Chandigarh by Thirukural Express (train number 12641 S8 coach and seat number 21).





During the journey on July 1, Annadurai phoned her saying that he would talk to her after reaching Delhi, but thereafter he could not be contacted.





On July 2, 2018, Promod Kumar, a policeman from Delhi, communicated over phone in Hindi. But, with the help of Sarath, who translated in Telugu, informed that her husband’s luggage alone was found, but he’s missing.





“I strongly suspect that the life and liberty of my husband is in danger, I do not know whether my husband is alive or not,” the petitioner said. Further, the petitioner sought respondents, including ADGP, Crime Branch CID, Chennai and Joint Director of CBI to implead in the case.





A division bench of Justice V Bharathidasan and Justice J Nisha Banu, questioned whether finding out the missing CRPF personnel, is not important? The bench then shifted the case to CBI and directed it to submit a report. The case was adjourned to September 13.