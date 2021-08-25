Under 30 years of AIADMK rule, civic polls not held for 18 years: Minister

Chennai :

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for his department, Periakaruppan said the Election Commission (EC) conducts elections to Parliament and State Assemblies on time, but the State Election Commissions did not conduct the local body elections on time during the previous AIADMK regime.





“Be it MGR or Jayalalithaa or interim chief minister’s period, of the 30 years the AIADMK was in power, elections were not conducted for nearly 18 years for local bodies in the state. It would not be an exaggeration to say that democracy was strangulated to such an extent in the AIADMK regime,” the Minister said, adding that such non-conduct of elections led to loss of funds from the Union government to the state.





“I would like to point out that funds were not availed from the Centre owing to non-conduct of local body elections during the AIADMK regime,” he added. It may be worthwhile to note that the previous AIADMK regime had conducted elections to rural local bodies, which was due in October 2016, only in 2020. The DMK has proposed to complete polls before the year end.