Farmers seek waiver of 2016-17 loans

Thiruchirapalli :

Members of the Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, led by its secretary Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, assembled in front of Gandhi Park raised slogans in support of their demands.





Speaking to reporters, Vimalnathan said, farmers suffered heavy loss due to natural calamities like Cyclone Gaja and could not repay the loans properly. However, the state announced to pay the default amount in three terms. Still, the farmers could not repay the loan due to drought conditions during the season.





While the state announced the waiver of loan on February 8, loans availed during 2016-17 were not written off. “We have been continuously demanding to waive the loan, but the government has not been paying attention to our requests,” said Vimalnathan.





Meanwhile, farmers were expecting the loan waiver in the special agri budget. But, this time too, there was no announcement, he said and urged the government to write off the loans availed in 2016-17. The state must revise the date till March 31, 2021, instead of January 31, 2021 for the already announced loan waiver, he added.