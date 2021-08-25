OPS heaps praise on MK, leaves AIADMK shocked

Chennai :

“Please believe he is the person who is going to lead the AIADMK,” tweeted former AIADMK MP KC Palaniswami ridiculing OPS for his open support to the DMK first family in the Assembly. The ousted AIADMK leader had also invited the supporters of MGR and J Jayalalithaa to have an open zoom discussion on the subject and has alleged that the AIADMK leaders who are facing corruption charges are supporting the DMK for their personal political gains.





“In his Assembly address, our leader OPS said that he whole heartily welcomes the announcement of CM Stalin to construct a memorial for late DMK chief. It was the same AIADMK that had earlier denied burial space for the DMK patriarch on Marina. This change of mind is disturbing among the AIADMK workers,” said a former AIADMK MLA wishing not to be named.





“It was Karunanidhi who insulted our party founder MGR and he was also the reason for the jail term of our leader Jayalalithaa, now OPS is showering praises on Kalaignar who is our arch rival,” he fumed.





It may be noted that Panneerselvam also said that his father was an ardent fan of Karunanidhi and dialogues of movies Parasakthi and Manohara were always with him and recollected the memories that they too used to read the dialogues and memorize them terming his speech as rhetoric.