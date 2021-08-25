T’malai first dist to create website for DPCs

Vellore :

Talking to DT Next Collector B Murugesh said, “the website enables orderly registration of farmers, who will be informed of the date and time they should come to the DPC for offloading their paddy. This will save them time while the usual complaint of paddy not being lifted and left to the vagaries of the weather will also be avoided.”





It may be pointed out that 8 officials were suspended recently following complaints of various problems at DPCs in Ranipet district. The new arrangement has been welcomed by farmers who feel that they need not waste time at the DPCs. “Sometimes we will be forced to wait for days for our paddy to be procured,” said Murugesan, a farmer from Tiruvannamalai.





Farmers have also been given mobile numbers of the AAO (assistant agricultural officer) 9943983897, Collector’s PA (agri) 9364220642 and TN civil supplies regional manager 9487262555 to whom any faults could be conveyed through WhatsApp for immediate action.





Particulars of farmers, who register more than 7.50 acres, will be checked by the RDO before they are allotted the procurement date and time, officials said. Those with lesser quantities will have their permit passes checked by the VAO and agricultural officials before procurement is permitted, it was said.





The success of the move has resulted in no complaints of tardy procurement and demand for ‘mamool’ (bribe or commission) by DPC staff, officials added.





While the district opened 25 DPCs to procure 12,820 metric tonnes paddy between August 16 and 31, procurement till August 22 was 3,291 MT. As Sornavari season paddy was still available with farmers and based on their request, Collector Murugesh has ordered the extension of DPCs till September 10.