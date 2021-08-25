Nilgiris police quiz brother of prime accused

Coimbatore :

Dhanabal appeared for an inquiry following summons issued by the Kotagiri police. He is the elder brother of slain driver Kanagaraj, who was working for the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.





The police said Kanagaraj was in close links with several AIADMK leaders but died in a mishap in Attur in Salem district in 2017 under mysterious circumstances, even as investigations into the sensational case were picking up pace.





Therefore, his brother who is likely to be in the know of things was quizzed by the police. Dhanabal was questioned for more than one hour by a police team led by the Nilgiris district superintendent of police, Ashish Rawat.





The inquiry gained significance as Dhanabal had allegedly raised suspicion during the initial stages of the case by pointing to the role of an AIADMK leader in the high-profile case. He also sought the police to inquire the AIADMK leader to know his links in the issue and suspected foul play in the death of his brother. The police, however, remained tight-lipped over the questioning and the statement made by him.





The police said they would submit a report on the inquiry at the district sessions court on 27 August, when the case has been posted for hearing. It was on 17 August that KV Sayan, the prime accused in the Kodanad dacoity and murder case was quizzed for over three hours by the police in the Nilgiris. As many as 10 persons were booked in the high profile case for breaking into the Kodanad Estate bungalow of Jayalalithaa following her demise and for murdering a security guard.