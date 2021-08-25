Domestic air passengers nearly doubled in July

Chennai :

A few months ago, when the second wave of COVID-19 was spreading across the country, the Chennai airport used to be empty most of the time and only very few flights were operated. The airlines were also forced to operate the flights with only fewer than 10 passengers most of the time.





After June there was a slight increase in the footfall of passengers at the airport and the number of flights were also increased. Airport sources said the domestic flights to Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tuticorin had more passengers and in July the situation further improved and the airport began to function normally.





Sources said while the footfall of domestic passengers was 2,46,995 in June, it doubled to 4,46,697 in July. Similarly, airports in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy and Tuticorin also saw passengers’ footfall increasing in July compared to that of June.