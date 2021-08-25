TN logs 1,585 new cases, 27 deaths

Chennai :

Coimbatore recorded 190 new cases, while Chennai had 165. While Erode reported 138 cases, other districts had less than 100 cases each on Tuesday.





The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stands at 1.04 per cent, with the highest of 2.9 per cent in Thanjavur and 2.4 per cent in Nagapattinam.





The number of active cases in the State is at 18,603, with the highest of 2,181 in Coimbatore, while Chennai reported 2,049. As many as 1,50,297 more people were tested in the past 24 hours.





At least 27 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, with the highest of five in Tiruppur and four in Coimbatore. The death toll in the State stands at 34,761.





As many as 1,842 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,50,710.