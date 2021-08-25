24-hour vaccination brings more footfall, State targets 5L per day

Chennai :

Close to 2.68 crore people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the State so far and the 24-hour vaccination drive has helped increase the footfall of beneficiaries. The Health Minister said the State hopes for the daily vaccination to cross five lakh. “There are eight lakh vaccine doses in stock. Five lakh more are expected to come from the Center on Tuesday,” he added. Inaugurating the setting up of an oxygen production plant at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Tuesday, the Health Minister said it has conducted the highest number of RT-PCR tests (15,87,454) among all government hospitals.





At least 1,001 mucormycosis patients have recovered at the special ward at RGGGH, Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday.





He said around 4,200 people were affected by mucormycosis in Tamil Nadu and 1,714 received treatment at RGGGH. The post-COVID-care unit at the hospital has been treating the patients who developed complications and now the number of people coming with such issues has also declined. Most of the people with coronary heart disease were treated at the post-COVID--care units at the hospitals,” he said.





He added that the Chief Minister has instructed to ensure that the treatment for non-COVID patients should not be affected.





400 spl camps on Aug 26





The Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday announced that it would hold 400 vaccination special camps on August 26. An official statement said the special camps would be at two venues in each of the 200 wards at any primary health centres, community health centres, mini-clinics, ward offices, division offices or schools. “Those who have not vaccinated yet should make use of the camps to get their first dose on August 26. The details of the camp location will be available on the corporation website,” it added. As of August 23, as many as 25.72 lakh people have taken the first dose of vaccine, while 11.07 have taken both doses.