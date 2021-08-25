1st dose must for students, faculty members

Chennai :

These are part of the newly drafted detailed guidelines to be followed by all higher education institutions to conduct physical classes, which were drafted after a meeting attended by senior Higher Education Department officials and district Collectors.





As per that, it is mandatory for faculty members and students to get at least one dose of the vaccine. Higher Education Department Deputy Director R Ulagi added that all colleges were instructed to keep the list of vaccinated students which should be handed over to the authorities whenever sought.





The managements should also prepare the list of vaccinated staff. “If the faculty members and non-teaching staff have not got even a single shot of the vaccine, they would be put on compulsory leave,” she warned.





The students of institutions that were converted into COVID care centres would continue to have only, she said adding, “A decision in this regard will be taken at a meeting that will be held soon.”





The institutions managements were also asked to get suggestions and feedback from parents on conducting physical classes, the official said. “They were also directed to contact health authorities to conduct vaccination camp in the college campus for those who are not yet inculcated,” Ulagi said.





As per the guideline, if any student showed COVID symptoms, an RT-PCR test should be conducted immediately. Also, all those who came in contact with that student should also be tested.





The department said differently abled students would be exempted from coming to colleges, and would be allowed to continue online classes.





Other standard operating procedure (SOP) include sanitising all the classrooms, laboratories and sports equipment one week before the reopening, forming a team in the campus involving faculty members to monitor whether all the SOPs were being followed and ensuring proper drinking water facilities for the students.