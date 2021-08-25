Tambaram among 6 new Corpns

Chennai :

Referring to repeated requests to upgrade urban local bodies, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, replying to the debate on demand for grants in the Assembly, said that a new Corporation would be created merging Tambaram, Pallavaram, Sembakkam, Pammal and Anankaputhur municipalities and adjoining town panchayats.





Kancheepuram, Karur, Kumbakonam, Cuddalore and Sivakasi municipalities would be upgraded into separate Corporations. He also proposed to expand Tiruchy, Nagercoil, Thanjavur and Hosur Corporations and Chengalpattu, Poonamallee and Mannargudi municipalities. The government would also upgrade Pallapatty, Thittakudi, Maangadu, Kundrathur, Nandivaram, Guduvancheri, Ponneri, Tiruninravur, Sholingur, Idankansalai, Tharamangalam, Thirumuruganpoondi, Gudalur, Karamadai, Karumathampatti, Madukkarai, Vadalur, Kottakuppam, Tirukoviulur, Ulundurpet, Athirampattinam, Manamadurai, Surandai, Kalakkadu, Tiruchendur, Kollankodu, Musiri and Lalgudi town panchayats.