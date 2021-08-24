TET certificate valid for lifetime: TN GO

Chennai :





As the DT-NEXT reported on August 24, 2021, "The order said frequency of conduct of TET and validity period of that certificate" and in the guidelines, it has been stated that the appropriate government should conduct a TET at least once every year.





"The validity period of TET certificate for appointment unless otherwise notified by the government should remain valid for life", it said adding this order is applicable to the TET certificate already issued by the teacher's recruitment board.

Accordingly, the government has issued its order.