Trichy: Decomposed human parts found dumped in garbage yard, removed

Thiruchirapalli :

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS CONTENT MAY CAUSE EMOTIONAL DISTRESS





It is said, the residents from Onpathuveli near Thirukattupalli who went to take bath in the Kudamuritti River were shocked to see human skull, skeletons and a few decomposed human parts and they passed on the information to the Thirukattupalli police.





Meanwhile, the information had spread like a wild fire in the area and the people started converging to see the spot and the police prevented the people from witnessing the dumpyard.





The initial investigation found that the sanitary workers who cleaned the morgue of Thirukattupalli GH on Tuesday and the parts of unidentified bodies that were stocked in cartons had mistakenly been removed by the sanitary staff and discarded them along with the waste.





After the alarm, the sanitary staff rushed to the spot and collected the parts and buried them in the cremation ground nearby.





The police are conducting an inquiry.