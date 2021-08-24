Higher Education dept add Class 10 marks in 6-step formula to break merit list tie in TNEA

Chennai :

As board exams could not be conducted this academic year due to the pandemic situation, the number of vstudents seeking engineering admission has gone up substantially. Many of them are expected to have similar marks, which prompted the Higher Education Department to come out with the formula ahead of releasing the merit list on September 4.





Higher Education Secretary D Karthikeyan said if more candidates have the same mark, the merit would be determined by taking into account the marks scored in different subjects.





For those with the same marks, the rank list would be prepared on the basis of their score in mathematics. If that does not break the tie, the mark secured in physics would be considered. If even that does not give a clear hierarchy, the percentage secured in the optional subject.





However, there could be cases where there is more than one aspirant with the same rank even after this. In such cases, the percentage of marks scored in the qualifying exams (mid-term test or revision exam) would be considered as the fourth stage. The fifth is to take the percentage of marks secured in Class 10 examination. If none of these are able to give a clear favourite, the final option would be to rank them as per their date of birth.