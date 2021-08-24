Accused want EPS, Sasi to be quizzed in Kodanad case

Chennai :

In the criminal review petition seeking to set aside a lower court order that dismissed a similar plea, the three accused – Deepu, MS Satheesan and A Santosh Samy – said they had filed a petition before a Sessions Court in The Nilgiris, praying for permission to examine Palaniswami, Sasikala, Elavarasi, Sudhakaran, then district Collector and SP, a local AIADMK functionary, the estate manager and another person. However, the judge allowed them to examine only the manager.





The trial court failed to note that it was the right of the accused to lead witnesses on their side in order to substantiate their case, the trio contended, adding that the court “erred in rushing the proceedings while the investigation officer has intentionally left out to record the statements of material witnesses” and prayed the High Court to set aside the lower court order.