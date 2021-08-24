Finally, Class 10 marksheets uploaded on govt portal

Chennai :

As the exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic, about nine lakh students who registered to appear for SSLC exam were promoted to the next class. Though the announcement came in February, marksheets could not be printed as there was confusion in calculating marks.





Later, the new government announced that the Class 10 marksheets would carry only ‘pass’ tag. Subsequently, the Directorate of Government Examinations printed and uploaded the marksheets on its portal, with only ‘pass’ mentioned against each subject.





Though these marksheets would not have much significance, as it would carry only the pass tag, it is required when students register their certificates with employment exchanges, said senior official from the Labour Department. He added that Class 10 marksheets would also be used whenever students require reference during admission to higher studies.





“As all Class 10 students were declared pass, the number of registrations with the employment exchange is expected to increase this year,” the official added.