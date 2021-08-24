Four lakh people in State awaiting Covaxin 2nd dose, says Minister

Chennai :

Speaking after opening a paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Tamil Nadu Government Multispecialty Hospital in Omandurar, he, however, clarified that there is no shortage of Covishield vaccine in the State.





“As Apollo Hospitals has about five lakh doses of Covaxin, we are planning to bring it under the CSR funds and vaccinate people for free. The Apollo management had bought the vaccine and kept the stock ready. It should be initiated by the end of this week,” said the minister.





Talking about the 24-hour vaccination centres, he said 36 medical college hospitals and government medical facilities, including eye hospitals and peripheral hospitals have started the 2-hour vaccination centres in a total of 55 centres in the State. “The working people and those travelling outstation can take vaccination at any given time as it might be difficult for them to come for vaccination during the regular hours,” he added.





The minister said as many as 17,940 oxygen concentrators have been received in the State, along with the contribution of corporate companies. “The oxygen requirements of the State can be easily met. Not just government hospitals, but even private hospitals have successfully installed oxygen concentrators and are putting them to use. Their oxygen availability is sufficient for the near future,” he said.





“The Institute of Child Health has a total of 200 beds for children affected by COVID-19 and every government hospital has been instructed to open a separate ward for paediatrics as a preparatory measure against the third wave of COVID-19. The exclusive paediatric ward at Omandurar has been opened to attend to the children in cases of emergency,” said Ma Subramanian.





The 15-bedded unit with ventilator support has been built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. Though the hospital has a separate paediatric ward, a separate emergency ward was inaugurated. An oxygen generator donated by the Infosys group was also installed at the hospital.