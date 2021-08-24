Harihara Desika Swamigal takes over as 293rd head of Madurai Adheenam

Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal on Monday took over as the 293rd pontiff of the Madurai Adheenam, at a grand coronation ceremony here.
Madurai: After the recent death of the 292nd pontiff, Sri La Sri Arunagirinadha Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Paramacharya Swamigal, the historic Shaivite mutt had announced that Harihara Desika Swamigal would become the next pontiff as he was appointed as the junior pontiff of the mutt, in 2019. The ceremonies kick-started early in the day, with a puja inside the mutt’s premises. After the 293rd pontiff’s coronation ceremony took place in the presence of Masilamani Desika Paramacharya Swamigal, inside the mutt, a Maaheshwara Puja was performed by saints from different Shaivite mutts across Tamil Nadu. Later in the evening, the pontiff, along with the other saints visited the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and sought the blessings of the Almighty.
Conversations