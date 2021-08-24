35-yr-old man detained in connection with theft case dies in custody

A man, who was detained in connection with a theft case and brought to police the station, died in custody in Thanjavur district on Monday.

Tanjore : Police said several criminal cases were pending against the deceased Sathyavanan (35), who was brought to the station for an inquiry in connection with the theft at a house a couple of days back, after his finger prints matched with those taken from the scene of crime. Police said since Sathyavanan was addicted to ganja, he suddenly developed chest pain and fainted during inquiry. He was rushed to a private hospital and later to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Further investigation is in progress.