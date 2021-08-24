Tourists spots reopen to lukewarm response across state on day 1

Parks and tourism locales in The Nilgiris and Kodaikanal opened up for tourists after a gap of four months on Monday. However, as expected, there was just low turnout of tourists on the first day.

Coimbatore : “The Government Botanical Garden received around 1,200 tourists till 4 pm. This can be considered a good number that too on the first day of reopening during the pandemic. Usually, on week days during pre-COVID times, the park would witness a footfall of up to 10,000 odd tourists per day. But, after the outbreak of COVID, even a turnout of 1,000 tourists looks like a big number,” said a senior official of the Horticulture Department. Apart from the Government Botanical Garden, Government Rose Garden in Ooty, Sim’s Park in Coonoor and the Kattery Government Park remained open. Also, the Ooty boat house and Pykara boat house were open to the public. Though tourism spots, including Bryant Park, Rose Garden, Chettiar Park, Coakers Walk and Boat Houses reopened, Kodaikanal witnessed a low turnout, sources said.