Makhna elephant dies of electrocution while raiding farm

A ‘makhna’ (tuskless male) elephant died of electrocution after coming into contact with an illegal electric fence in Erode district on Sunday night.
Coimbatore: The elephant had strayed into the farm near Thalavadi hills in Sathyamangalam in Erode district to raid crops. “Unfortunately, the elephant came into contact with an illegal electric fence put up in a farm belonging to one James. It died on the spot on Sunday night,” said a staff of the Forest Department. Later, villagers spotted the elephant lying dead and informed the Forest Department in Jeerahalli Range. A team led by forest ranger Ramalingam rushed to the spot and secured the farmer for enquiries. Illegal electric fencing has turned out to be a major menace as just in the last one month, it has claimed the life of a farmer in Krishnagiri, another wild elephant and a sloth bear in The Nilgiris district.
