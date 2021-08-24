Inter-state bus services resume after 4 months

Vellore :

The resumption of the bus services has eased the daily commute of thousands of the people living in the state borders who travel to neighbouring Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh for their daily work.





A transport corporation official said that about 1,000 buses would be operated on the first day of the service as per the passengers’ demand. The buses would be operated to Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore and Kalahasti. From Chennai, the official said that 60 buses would be operated to Tirupati from Koyambedu and 50 buses from Madhavaram via Tada and Kalahasti. Besides, 50 buses will be operated from the Vellore to Bengaluru and Tirupati.





Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation also resumed bus service to various destinations in Tamil Nadu on Monday. “Around 250 buses were operated to different destinations in Tamil Nadu,” a KSRTC official said.





Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation officials said that they would begin with operating 35 to 40 per cent of its total 200 bus services to Tamil Nadu.





Meanwhile, in Vellore, a total of 27 buses left for various destinations, including Tirupati, Kalahasti and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh while another 2 buses left for Karnataka. However, TN bus crews complained that AP police allowed only buses which carried passengers to 50 per cent of their capacity, while buses which came with more than this number were fined.