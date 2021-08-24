Jayakumar’s talk on Kodanad contradictory, flays Thennarasu

Chennai :

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, Thangam Thennarasu referred to the statements made by former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar earlier in the day and said, “First, he (Jayakumar) said it is not correct to raise the issue in the Assembly. He asked if rules permit it. Subsequently, he said that it is the right of a MLA (Edappadi K Palaniswami) to raise the issue in the House and it should be raised in the House only.”





Pointing out that the Kodanad issue was first raised in the House by the AIADMK, the Minister referred to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s ‘exposure’ statement and asked, “Why did you (AIADMK) raise an issue which cannot be debated in the House.”





Why record it in House, asks Congress





Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai, who attempted to move a special call attention motion on the issue on Monday, wondered, “If it (Kodanad) issue subjudice, why did the LoP record it in the House. Why did he meet the Governor? Why did he brief on the issue to media? Does the pendency of the case not apply to it?”