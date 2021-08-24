50 years in Assembly: CM, House hail Duraimurugan

Chennai :

“On the occasion of the centenary celebration of Tamil Nadu Assembly, it has been 50 years since Duraimurugan entered the House. Being the most important and the most senior member, Duraimurugan is guiding the Assembly,” said Stalin.





The Chief Minister also said that Duraimurugan, who won 8 times from Katpadi constituency and 2 times from Ranipet constituency, had also won the heart of former chief minister M Karunanidhi. He appreciated the veteran by saying that Duraimurugan has all information about Cauvery issue right from 1925 in his memory itself.





Former finance minister O Panneerselvam said that being an MLA for 10 times is no ordinary achievement and since 2001 had learnt a lot about Assembly proceedings from him. Panneerselvam also said that Duraimurugan has the capacity to make other members laugh, cry or emotional in the Assembly and added that he had equal respect for all MLAs irrespective of their party affiliation.





Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader K Selvaperunthagai, in his address, appreciated Duraimurugan for his dedication, sincerity and loyalty. He also said that after the Chola kings the fag end of the Cauvery Delta area was desilted only during the rule of Karunanidhi when Duraimurugan was the PWD Minister.





PMK president and MLA GK Mani appreciated Duraimurugan terming him as a multifaceted personality and a person who had extensive knowledge on water systems in the state. Other leaders, including BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, VCK MLA Selvaperunthagai and so on also spoke in praise of Duraimurugan.





Finally, Speaker M Appavu said that Duraimurugan was close to both the former chief ministers M Karunanidhi and MG Ramachandran as MGR flew from Mumbai by a chartered flight to attend his marriage. However, when there was a split, Duraimurugan chose to stay with Karunanidhi. Appavu also compared Duraimurugan with Chanakaya and Chief Minister MK Stalin with Chandragupta Maurya.





Duraimurugan, who turned emotional, in his acceptance speech said that for the first time he could not find words to speak. The DMK stalwart said that he did not expect Stalin to move the resolution and he would remain thankful to him throughout his life.