1,000 check dams in 10 yrs: WRD Minister’s mega plan

Chennai :

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for his department, Duraimurugan said the Chief Minister has instructed them to construct check dams to augment the state’s water resources. “I know to an extent as to where and who requires check dams in the state. You (MLAs) too give me petitions. This government would favourably consider everyone’s request,” the Minister told the House, before admitting in the House that he was unable to furnish a lot of details (on his dept) in the House because it was only 100 days since they formed government. “We did not achieve anything great in the 100 days. We have achieved only one thing. We have consulted all farmers on desilting, opened Mettur Dam on June 12 and now kuruvai cultivation is flourishing. Members of all parties have accepted that we have desilted without any complaints. Half of our time went in COVID management. We did not do anything. Even they (AIADMK) did not do anything,” he added.





Secy to visit Kerala





Reasoning that the department was allotted to him by Chief Minister Stalin owing to his involvement in it, Duraimurugan listed out Cauvery and Mullaiperiyar legal victories during his tenure as irrigation minister and said the court has permitted TN to raise the water level to 152 ft after constructing a Baby dam. “There are seven or eight large trees before the dam. If the trees are removed the baby dam can be constructed. Our secretary will visit Kerala next week to hold talks and construct a Baby dam there,” Duraimurugan added.







